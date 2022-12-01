Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $106.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $170.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

