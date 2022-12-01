Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.887 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.01. 3,482,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,433,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$46.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.88.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

