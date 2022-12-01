Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6538 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Enbridge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 112.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.9%.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

