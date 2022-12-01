Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
MSN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
