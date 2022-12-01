EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $156.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

