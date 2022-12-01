Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

BABYF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Else Nutrition has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.