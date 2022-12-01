ELMO Software (OTC:ELMFF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

ELMO Software Limited (OTC:ELMFF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 3.17 and last traded at 3.17. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ELMO Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ELMO Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

ELMO Software Limited provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based human resource (HR), payroll, and expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Small Business Solution and Mid-Market Solution. The company develops, sells, and implements various modular software applications to manage HR, payroll, and expense management related processes, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning management, rewards and recognition, experience, course builder, pre-built courses, video library, remuneration, predictive people analytics, succession management, and rostering/time and attendance.

