Ellen B. Richstone Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

About Cognition Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

