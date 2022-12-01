Ellen B. Richstone Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance
CGTX stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
