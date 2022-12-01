ELIS (XLS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,681.29

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. ELIS has a market cap of $64.34 million and $1,681.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,168.55 or 0.99996714 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010273 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00246675 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32164693 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

