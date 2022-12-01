Electroneum (ETN) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.54 million and approximately $248,779.41 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000661 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002129 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013211 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,022,898 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
