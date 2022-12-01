Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Elastos has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00006821 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $812,326.81 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

