Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Elastic Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,932. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $162.46.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

