Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $272-274 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.69 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

Elastic Trading Up 3.7 %

ESTC traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,932. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have commented on ESTC. Barclays dropped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.07.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.