Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $61.19 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 274.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.