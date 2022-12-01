eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eHealth to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

EHTH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 465,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,961. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.41. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in eHealth by 5,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

