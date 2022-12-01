eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

EHTH opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

