EHang (EH) to Release Earnings on Friday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, December 2nd.

EHang Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get EHang alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 69.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EHang by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHang Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.