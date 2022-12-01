Edwin Perez Sells 10,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwin Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,634. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

