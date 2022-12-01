Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

