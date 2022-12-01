Edgecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.04 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.89 million and $33.04 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00504155 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.85 or 0.30665094 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

