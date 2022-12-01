ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,400 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the October 31st total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ECN Capital stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

