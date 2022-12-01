Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.7% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of S&P Global worth $183,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in S&P Global by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.44.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $10.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.20. 78,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.64 and a 200 day moving average of $342.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

