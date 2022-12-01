Echelon Wealth Partners Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX)

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silver X Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Silver X Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silver X Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Silver X Mining stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Silver X Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

