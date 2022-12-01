eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $565.91 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $565.91 million and $5.94 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,959.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00653080 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00249734 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00055399 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000679 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,240,710,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
