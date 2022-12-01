EAC (EAC) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $59.10 million and approximately $9,760.11 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00450557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001245 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.20209666 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,570.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.