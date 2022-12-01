dYdX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.15 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00010936 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $103.15 million and approximately $92.37 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

