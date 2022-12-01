Dustin Henderson Buys 15,000 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,083.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dustin Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Dustin Henderson purchased 2,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,500 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,885.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,110.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Dustin Henderson acquired 16,900 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,702,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

