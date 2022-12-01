DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,607 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE DV traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 864,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,334. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
