DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,607 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 864,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,334. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

