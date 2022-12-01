Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 5,937 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $89,470.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,466,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,796,492.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $108,557.52.

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $482.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,606.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

