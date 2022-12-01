Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is Madison Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,516 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 2.7% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dollar Tree worth $172,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.92. 14,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,184. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

