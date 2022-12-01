Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Down to $255.68

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $255.68, but opened at $234.98. Dollar General shares last traded at $232.13, with a volume of 79,310 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.44.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

