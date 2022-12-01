Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.28% of Dollar General worth $157,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar General by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $240.70 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.92 and its 200-day moving average is $242.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.77.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.