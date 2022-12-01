Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $107.21 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

