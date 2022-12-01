Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.44

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.44 and traded as low as $31.84. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 2,791,350 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,387,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 239.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $329,000.

