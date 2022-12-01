Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.74. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 236,748 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

