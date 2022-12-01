Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Keb Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Keb Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

