Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Keb Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,231,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFUS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,474. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.