Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.40. 21,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

