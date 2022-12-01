Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.64

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.64 and traded as high as $21.77. Digimarc shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 70,415 shares trading hands.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digimarc to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 165.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
