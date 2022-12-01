Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.64

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.64 and traded as high as $21.77. Digimarc shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 70,415 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digimarc to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Digimarc Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 165.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

