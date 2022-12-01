Dero (DERO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $160,012.88

Dero (DERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00023660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.93 million and approximately $160,012.88 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,108.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00448905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022836 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00116657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00844427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00656141 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00246107 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,074,678 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

