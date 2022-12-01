DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 313.1% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

DNZOY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

