Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCTH. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

