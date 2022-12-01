DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002813 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 67.5% against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $52,807.79 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00451996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018845 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

