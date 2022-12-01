DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0482 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $79.83 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,762,536 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

