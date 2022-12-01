DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 280.3% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 715.0 days.

DCCPF remained flat at $51.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCCPF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($69.39) to GBX 4,800 ($57.42) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,400 ($88.53) to GBX 7,110 ($85.06) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

