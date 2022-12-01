Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.30 ($9.59) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($7.94) to €8.00 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

