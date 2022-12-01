DataHighway (DHX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,110.97

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00017877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $97.42 million and $161,110.97 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,929,402 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.87961284 USD and is down -13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $166,138.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

