Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 3.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $54.78. 7,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 959,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

