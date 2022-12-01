Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) vs. Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Head to Head Comparison

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.05 $26.02 million ($0.15) -1.07

This table compares Dakota Gold and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dakota Gold and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trevali Mining 3 1 0 0 1.25

Dakota Gold currently has a consensus price target of 5.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.33%. Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.44, indicating a potential upside of 175.00%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Dakota Gold.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

