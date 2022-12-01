Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in November

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 2.8 %

DNPLY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 31,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.